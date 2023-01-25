BJP will expose YSRCP govt. by issuing ‘people’s chargesheets’, says Vishnuvardhan Reddy

January 25, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said that his party would expose the ‘failures and corrupt rule’ of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, by issuing ‘people’s chargesheets’.

Claiming that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) would ‘bite the dust’ in 2024 elections, he said that the BJP-Jana Sena Party alliance was intact and they would take on the YSRCP together in the coming elections.

Addressing the media here on January 25 (Wednesday), Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the government had ‘failed on all fronts’ and questioned if it had the courage to name the development which it claimed to have done in the last three and a half years.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his predecessor N. Chandrababu Naidu did great disservice to the people of Andhra Pradesh by speaking a lot, but doing little that would catapult Andhra Pradesh into the league of progressive States,” said Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy dumped the Amaravati project and his government could not construct even the Assembly, despite getting a financial assistance of ₹2,000 crore from the Central government, said the BJP leader.

“Some parties are boasting of their strength and that an alliance with them would help in winning the 2024 elections. In fact, to tie up with the TDP or YSRCP will be a grave mistake. One of these regional parties will be wiped off in the general elections,” said Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

He went on to say that the BJP knows pretty well who its Chief Minister candidate should be and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be its ‘brand ambassador’.

Reacting to speculation that BJP national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana might join another party, Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy wondered if he (Mr. Lakshminarayana) told anyone about his future plans.

The BJP leader held the TDP responsible for the issuance of G.O. Rt. No.1 and expressed regret that Mr. Naidu did not stop his public meeting even after the stampede. “The TDP suspected a conspiracy behind the incident at Kandukur. Then, why did it not lodge a complaint?” the BJP leader sought to know.