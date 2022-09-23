Andhra Pradesh: BJP will emerge as a strong force in Southern States, says Purandeswari

People have lost faith in regional parties, she says at meeting in Etcherla

The Hindu Bureau SRIKAKULAM
September 23, 2022 18:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari participating in a Praja Poru Yatra in Bejjipuram village, Srikakulam district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary D. Purandeswari on Friday said that the party would become a strong political force in Andhra Pradesh and other Southern States soon as people had lost faith in the Congress and regional parties.

“The BJP has proved its strength in Tripura, West Bengal and other places despite not having grassroots presence a decade ago,” she said.

As part of the BJP’s Praja Poru, she participated in the public meeting at Bejjipuram village of Laveru mandal in Srikakulam district. BJP State Executive Committee member and Etcherla in-charge N. Eswara Rao gave a rousing reception to Ms. Purandeswari by organising a massive rally from Ranasthalam to Bejjipuram. She interacted with locals and explained the details of the Union Government’s welfare schemes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the meeting, Ms. Purandeswari said that the party was able to explain the benefits of the Union Government’s schemes effectively with street corner meetings being conducted across the State.

“Within no time, the BJP will win the hearts of people of Andhra Pradesh and come to power after the 2024 elections. Such wonders had happened in Tripura and other States where the BJP did not have even a 2% vote share till the 2014 elections,” said Ms. Purandeswari.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BJP State Executive Committee member N. Eswara Rao said that BJP leaders and activists were highlighting the Centre’s welfare schemes to the locals during their street corner and door-to-door meetings. He said that BJP leaders were striving to improve the presence of the party in all mandals of Etcherla constituency in spite of threats and problems being created by cadres of other parties. BJP leaders Paidi Venugopalam and Reddi Pavani were present in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app