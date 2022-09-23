Andhra Pradesh: BJP will emerge as a strong force in Southern States, says Purandeswari

People have lost faith in regional parties, she says at meeting in Etcherla

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary D. Purandeswari on Friday said that the party would become a strong political force in Andhra Pradesh and other Southern States soon as people had lost faith in the Congress and regional parties.

“The BJP has proved its strength in Tripura, West Bengal and other places despite not having grassroots presence a decade ago,” she said.

As part of the BJP’s Praja Poru, she participated in the public meeting at Bejjipuram village of Laveru mandal in Srikakulam district. BJP State Executive Committee member and Etcherla in-charge N. Eswara Rao gave a rousing reception to Ms. Purandeswari by organising a massive rally from Ranasthalam to Bejjipuram. She interacted with locals and explained the details of the Union Government’s welfare schemes.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the meeting, Ms. Purandeswari said that the party was able to explain the benefits of the Union Government’s schemes effectively with street corner meetings being conducted across the State.

“Within no time, the BJP will win the hearts of people of Andhra Pradesh and come to power after the 2024 elections. Such wonders had happened in Tripura and other States where the BJP did not have even a 2% vote share till the 2014 elections,” said Ms. Purandeswari.

BJP State Executive Committee member N. Eswara Rao said that BJP leaders and activists were highlighting the Centre’s welfare schemes to the locals during their street corner and door-to-door meetings. He said that BJP leaders were striving to improve the presence of the party in all mandals of Etcherla constituency in spite of threats and problems being created by cadres of other parties. BJP leaders Paidi Venugopalam and Reddi Pavani were present in the meeting.