BJP will construct capital in Amaravati if voted to power, says Somu Veerraju  

Both YSRCP and TDP have failed to deliver, he alleges

The BJP will construct the capital city in Amaravati in three years if it comes to power, party State president Somu Veerraju has said.

“The YSRCP government and its predecessor, the TDP government, have failed in developing the capital. Our party is firm on developing Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Veerraju said while addressing a gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) after administering the oath of office to the newly elected office-bearers of the NTR district unit here on Thursday.

“The BJP is capable of taking the State forward. Both YSRCP and TDP have failed to deliver,” he said.

Referring to the developments in Telangana, he said Chief Minster K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s “penchant for power” was evident from his attempts to knit a coalition of sorts with some parties at the national level.

Mr. Veerraju exhorted the BJYM to fight against the “anti-people policies” of the YSRCP government, and highlight the achievements of the Modi government.