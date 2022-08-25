BJP will come to power in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, says Nizamabad MP

BJP MP Arvind Dharampuri addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

“As a political party, our target is to strengthen ourselves in the States. We don’t mind weakening the opposition parties in the process. But it will be done in a democratic manner,” BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri has said.

“Chanakayas are there in Delhi. We, as ‘sainiks’, are in the galli (streets),” Mr. Arvind told the reporters here on Thursday.

“It is the responsibility of the ‘sainiks’ to strengthen the party at all levels,” he said, and asserted that the BJP would come to power in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the near future.

“Both TDP and YSRCP are rival parties for us. Our alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) is in vogue,” the Nizamabad MP said.

Brushing aside the allegations that the BJP was intimidating the Opposition leaders by using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), he said these institutions were just doing their jobs, and it was not correct to give a political tinge to it.

“Narendra Modi as Chief Minister had to face ED and Amit Shah had been jailed when Congress was in power,” he recalled.

Stating that he was happy to visit “Vangaveeti Gadda” (homeland of Vangaveeti) on his birthday, Mr. Arvind said he was an admirer of Vangaveeti Ranga.

When asked whether he was trying to rope in Vangaveeti Radhakrishna, son of Ranga and TDP leader, into the BJP fold, he said, “The BJP welcomes anyone into its fold.”

To another question, he said, “Kavita, TRS MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, should have proved her innocence with regard to the allegations levelled by the AAP leaders that she was involved in the liquor scam. Instead, she chose to knock the doors of law.”