BJP was never in partnership with YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, says Somu Veerraju

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju said that his party was never in partnership with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the talk that the two parties were acting in concert was a part of the mind game being played by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“From Day One, we have been fighting against the YSRCP and will continue to do so,” he asserted.

Addressing the media here on June 14 (Wednesday), Mr. Veerraju said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda had rightly commented on the rampant corruption during the YSRCP rule, and maintained that at no point had the party supported Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“But, the YSRCP resorted to mud-slinging at the BJP to cover up its failures and divert the public attention from its misdeeds. It targeted the Jana Sena Party (JSP) which refused to act as per its fancies,” said Mr. Veerraju.

The BJP dared the YSRCP for a debate on corruption but no one had the courage to accept the challenge for obvious reasons, he observed.

The BJP leader reiterated that the YSRCP government was misusing the funds being given by the Centre for implementing various schemes. He claimed that the Central government had given ₹8.16 lakh crore for the development of Andhra Pradesh and sanctioned 10 institutions of national importance though there was no provision for them in the AP Reorganisation Act, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was concerned with the plight of the State post bifurcation.

Door-to-door campaign

Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP cadres would make door-to-door visits from June 20 and tell people about the help rendered by the Central government to the State. All efforts were being made at the booth level to strengthen the party, he added.

