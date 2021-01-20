BJP warns against stopping its ‘rath yatra’

VIJAYAWADA

20 January 2021

‘Govt. creating hurdles to Hindu religious organisations’

The BJP has asserted that obstructing its ‘rath yatra’ is tantamount to opposing the Hindus and their sentiments.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the yatra would be organised from Kapilateertham in Tirupati to Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district.

The State government was creating hurdles to the Hindu religious organisations and seers.

The BJP decided to take out the ‘rath yatra’ from February 4 to protest against the attacks on temples and other ‘anti-Hindu’ activities under the YSRCP rule.

“Any attempt to halt the yatra will be nothing short of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. The Congress sank into oblivion after obstructing L.K. Advani’s yatra. The YSRCP will face a similar fate if it opposes the BJP yatra in the State,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said the BJP would seek permission from Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Wednesday.

To a question, he said the YSRCP leaders were meeting Union Ministers in New Delhi and not BJP leaders. The meetings were between State and Central governments, but not between YSRCP and BJP, he added.