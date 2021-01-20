BJP warns against stopping its ‘rath yatra’

The BJP has asserted that obstructing its ‘rath yatra’ is tantamount to opposing the Hindus and their sentiments.
Addressing the media on Tuesday, BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the yatra would be organised from Kapilateertham in Tirupati to Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district.
The State government was creating hurdles to the Hindu religious organisations and seers.
The BJP decided to take out the ‘rath yatra’ from February 4 to protest against the attacks on temples and other ‘anti-Hindu’ activities under the YSRCP rule.
“Any attempt to halt the yatra will be nothing short of hurting the sentiments of Hindus. The Congress sank into oblivion after obstructing L.K. Advani’s yatra. The YSRCP will face a similar fate if it opposes the BJP yatra in the State,” he said.
Mr. Reddy said the BJP would seek permission from Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Wednesday.
To a question, he said the YSRCP leaders were meeting Union Ministers in New Delhi and not BJP leaders. The meetings were between State and Central governments, but not between YSRCP and BJP, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath