BJP warns against ‘sale of TTD assets’

VIJAYAWADA

23 May 2020 22:24 IST

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has demanded that the State government should withdraw the decision to sell properties belonging to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and ‘stop its anti-Hindu acts’.

In a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the TTD had recently initiated proceedings for selling 23 properties in Tamil Nadu and two teams were constituted for auctioning them after a resolution to that effect was passed by the TTD Trust Board.

He said it was a step towards liquidating the assets of all Hindu temples in the State and warned that the BJP would not allow it to happen as the sentiments of Hindus around the world were being hurt.

