BJP vows to develop State as ‘Samrudh Andhra’

Will not remain silent on attacks on temples, says Somu Veerraju

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target to come to power with a goal to develop Andhra Pradesh as 'Samrudh Andhra'. Also, the party will not compromise on attacks on the Hindu temples.

Addressing the BJP office-bearers here on Tuesday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju alleged that the State government was not responding though the Hindu temples were being attacked. The BJP would not keep silent if such attacks continue. When the BJP started questioning about the attacks on temples and Hindu religious institutions, some of the political parties have been attributing motives and giving communal angle. At the same time, no one attributed the religion to those who send the people to Mecca and Jerusalem with government expenditure, he observed.

The BJP would not let go the issues related to continuous attacks on Hindu religion and temples across the State. Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani should withdraw his statements on declaration at TTD, he said.

Referring to the party's programme, Mr. Veerraju said that the BJP would strive for a comprehensive and overall development of the State. Former Prime Minister late Atal Behari Vajpayee had developed the nation with a slogan Samrudh Bharat. Similarly, the BJP AP unit has planned Samrudh Andhra, he added.