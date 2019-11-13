‘BJP voice will soon be heard in Assembly’

Hinting that there will be an exodus of MLAs, MPs and senior leaders from other political parties in the State into the BJP, its MLC Somu Veeraju said the BJP would be the main alternative to the YSRCP in the 2024 elections.

“We are not considering the TDP as a force to reckon with as it will be wiped out by then,” Mr. Veerraju told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“Why wait till 2024, our voice will be heard in the Assembly soon,” he said. The BJP has no representation in the Assembly as it drew a blank in the last election.

On speculation over TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao joining the BJP, Mr. Veerraju said that he was aware of the former Minister meeting some senior leaders of his party in Delhi.

“He met me at a hotel in the city today and we discussed politics, but whether he will join the party and how many others would follow, only time will tell,” said the MLC.