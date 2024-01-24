GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP using religion to protect corporate forces and incite communal tensions, alleges CPI(M)

January 24, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The CPI(M) State secretary V Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The CPI(M) State secretary V Srinivasa Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using religion as a tool to protect Adanis and Ambanis.  Attempts were being made to instigate communal tensions across the country, including Andhra Pradesh, and Ayodhya Ram Mandir was a step in that direction, the party alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said that anyone can build or go to temples in the country. But, the entire programme was centred around Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Without addressing the caste discrimination, oppression of minorities and BCs, the Union government is focussing on inauguration of the temple. It was solely to protect the corporate forces like Ambani and Adani, Mr. Srinivasa Rao alleged. Notwithstanding, the political parties in the State have not uttered a word against Mr. Modi or the BJP. Instead, they stood with folded hands before Mr. Modi. The TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was trying to be in the good books of Mr. Modi at Ayodhya by standing behind iron barricades, he alleged.

The BJP at the Centre was using Karpoori Thakur as a tool to woo Backward Classes with its decision to confer Bharat Ratna posthumously on him. In the State, Mr. Jagan used the Ambedkar statue to attract Dalits and minorities. The Centre was tricking the BCs under Vishwakarma Kaushal Yojana scheme. The Centre stated that it would entertain only 2.5 lakh applications under the scheme, he alleged.

