BJP urges State govt. to ‘protect’ Telugu language

VIZIANAGARAM

30 August 2021 00:49 IST

BJP-Srikakulam district unit leaders Attada Ravi Babji, Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao and Sevvana Umamaheswari urged the State government to take steps for the protection of Telugu language.

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of writer Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu who dedicated his life for the protection of Telugu language, the leaders garlanded his statue located near the Nagavali. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ravi Babji said that the medium of instruction at government schools should continue to be Telugu. Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said that the BJP was not opposed to English language but teaching in mother-tongue would ensure a proper foundation for students at a young age. BJP leaders Reddi Narayana Rao and Pasupuleti Suresh Singh were present.

Advertising

Advertising