BJP urges Governor to remove curbs on Vinayaka Chavithi

BJP leaders submitting a representation to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

08 September 2021 01:06 IST

If schools and cinema theatres can function, why restrictions on the festival, he asks

Taking strong exception to the restrictions imposed by the State government on Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations in public places, the BJP has urged the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to intervene and order the removal of the curbs.

In a representation made to the Governor on Tuesday, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said Vinayaka Chavithi was an important festival for the Hindus and it was an age-old tradition to erect Ganesh pandals as part of the festivities. He pointed out that no such curbs were implemented in the neighbouring States of Telangana and Karnataka, where the celebrations were allowed in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol.

Alleging discrimination towards the Hindus and their religious sentiments, the BJP leader said installation of Alams were allowed at Ashoorkhana (Peerla Chavidi) during the Muharram recently, where gathering of 30 to 40 members in majlis was allowed.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself was part of a large gathering recently on the occasion of the death anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy,” Mr. Veerraju pointed out, adding that local body elections were also conducted in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic.

“Schools have reopened. Cinema theatres have started functioning. Public and private functions are happening around. Then why curbs on the celebration of Vinayaka Chavithi alone?” he asked.

Drawing the Governor’s attention to the plight of the artisans who are dependant on idol-making for livelihood, Mr. Veerraju said at many places dismantled parts of the Ganesh idols were seen in garbage vehicles on their way to dump them in the public bins and this was an insult to Lord Ganesh.

He urged Mr. Harichandan to issue orders to the authorities concerned to allow celebrations in public places in adherence to COVID-19 protocol.