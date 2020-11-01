BJP urges Centre to protect MR College

VIZIANAGARAM

01 November 2020 03:45 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Saturday urged the Union government to not allow the proposed privatisation of Maharaja College arguing that it was one of the oldest institutions in the country and has produced many great personalities.

Displaying placards at a silent protest organised to pitch their demand to protect the college, party Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Kusumanchi Subbarao pointed out that the highest educational standards were maintained from 1879 at par with the institutions of the then Madras Presidency.

Advertising

Advertising

“M.R. College is a national property and State government cannot privatise it unilaterally. Moreover, the government has not established any other degree and PG college in Vizianagaram town until last year as M.R. aided College has been providing education at affordable fee structure,” said Mr. Subbarao.

BJP senior leader Imandi Sudheer said that the people of Vizianagaram share an emotional bond with the historic college. “It is a heritage structure, the protection of which is possible only under the direct supervision of the State government,” he added.

BJP leaders Kandi Sitaram, M.Apparao Dora, V.Apparao Reddy, Jana Sena leader Palavalasa Yashaswini were present in the protest. Later, a detailed memorandum was submitted to MANSAS Trust for continuation of the college as an aided institution.