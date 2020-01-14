BJP unleashing violence on students in country: former JNUSU general secretary

The BJP is unleashing violence on student community in the country and as part of its strategy to privatise higher education and limit entry into quality national institutions to only a handful of rich persons, alleged former general secretary of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Aejaz Ahmad Rather.

Mr. Aejaz Ahmed, who pursues Ph.D. in JNU, said the the JNUSU was fighting tooth and nail against proposed steep increase in the college fee from ₹10 to ₹2,500 and was trying to talk to Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagdish Kumar on the issue, but he was shying away from meeting democratically elected student leaders on fee hike issue.

Referring to the JNUSU fight against fee hike, he said at a time when its leaders were participating in the peace rally at Sabarmati Tea Point on January 5 evening, 40 persons of ABVP from outside JNU campus entered the premises right under the nose of the Delhi police and unleashed the violence in girls hostel and other places.

Despite getting proofs from the sting operations of media outlets and the video records of the victims, the Deli police refused to investigate properly and did not register an FIR against the ABVP ‘goons’, he alleged. The former JNUSU office-bearer said JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was beaten up and an FIR was lodged against her ‘alleged violence on the campus’, but no action was taken against the perpetrators.

In JNU students spend ₹2500 for mess charges and another ₹2,500 would get added if the fee is hiked for students at a time when 40% of the 8,000 students were in the Below Poverty Line category. He demanded immediate removal of the Vice-Chancellor, who was not taking care of JNU students or holding dialogue with their elected representatives.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah must understand that the JNU students were not against any government, always protested against the wrong policies of any government that was in power. The former SFI State secretary Noor Mohammed and district secretary Suryachandra Yadav also participated.