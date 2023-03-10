ADVERTISEMENT

BJP unleashing investigating agencies against Opposition leaders: CPIM

March 10, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Communist Party India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has alleged that the Central government was resorting to a political vendetta against the Opposition parties. Investigating agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) were being used to harass the Opposition leaders much against the spirit of federalism, the CPI(M) alleged.  

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI(M) politburo member B. V. Raghavulu said that all democratic forces should join hands against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) motive to continue tightening the noose on Opposition party leaders by using Central probe agencies like CBI, ED and Income Tax on them. As if there were no criminals and corrupt leaders in its fold, the Modi government was using the probe agencies for a political witch-hunt threatening India’s democracy. The Opposition leaders were being arrested without a shred of evidence against them. The BJP had conveniently forgotten the corrupt leaders, who were caught red-handed, he alleged.

Constitutional offices like that of the Governor were being misused to settle scores outside of the electoral battlefield. The Governors were targeting the non-BJP State governments.  Governors of non-BJP States were  blatantly meddling in administrative matters. The Governors of several non-BJP States had been embroiled in confrontations with State governments. Latest episode was between Tamil Nadu Governor and DMK-led government there. It was strongly condemnable as it did not bode well for democracy and against the spirit of federalism, he added.

CPI(M) State secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao was present.

