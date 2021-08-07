Andhra Pradesh

BJP trying to topple YSRCP government: Minister

Minister for Information and Public Relations and Transport Perni Venkataramaiah has accused the BJP of trying to topple the YSR Congress Party government with a wish to make somebody wearing saffron robes the Chief Minister.

During his media briefing on Cabinet decisions at the Secretariat on Friday, Mr. Venakataramaiah alleged that the BJP and TDP were known to collude with each to meet their selfish ends.

He observed that the TDP, which had launched a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, was now writing “love letters”, suggesting that the TDP was in a patch-up with the national party.

Mr. Venkataramaiah was reacting to a question as to why the Union government appeared to put the State in a tight spot with regard to its burgeoning debt and alleged flouting of norms thereof.


