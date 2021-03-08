‘BJP trying to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant property for low price’

Chief Minister not doing enough to save it, says CPI national secretary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to sell the valuable land assets of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for a song through the disinvestment route, alleged Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana here on Sunday.

“About ₹2.5 lakh crore worth of property of the VSP is being sought to be sold for ₹5,000 crore, which is cruelty being unleashed by the Centre on Andhra Pradesh, and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy needs to tell people crystal clear if he wants to save the VSP at all costs or not,” Mr. Narayana said.

On a tour of the district for the municipal election campaign in Kadiri and Anantapur, Mr. Narayana addressed meetings with the Telugu Desam Party leaders in the two towns.

He said if Mr. Modi was very serious about getting money for the Centre, he need not sell the VSP, he can catch hold of the 27 persons from India who had defrauded the country of ₹10 lakh crore and 26 of them were from Gujarat, he said.

High time for a ‘Third Front’

He alleged that Mr. Modi was interested only in the interests of Reliance, Adani and the POSCO. “It is unfortunate that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not speaking out against the BJP’s anti-people’s policies,” Mr. Narayana said. The BJP and YSRCP were not fit to rule the State, hence a ‘Third Front” is essential in Andhra Pradesh, he opined.

Referring to the coercions being resorted to by the YSRCP in getting candidates of other political parties withdrawn from the contest, he wanted the NOTA to be given constitutional status and introduced even if there was one candidate so that people will decide if they want that candidate or not as the election will be mandatory to save democracy. Party district secretary D. Jagadeesh was also present in the press conference.