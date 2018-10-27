Andhra Pradesh

BJP trying to muzzle Opposition: Chinta

Rahul’s arrest condemned

Congress leaders staged a demonstration at the Rajiv Gandhi statue in front of the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati office here on Friday, protesting against the arrest of their party president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi this morning.

Led by former Union Minister Chinta Mohan, they raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decrying the ‘unreasonable’ arrest of their leader.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Mohan flayed the BJP for not only resorting to ‘anti-people’ activities, but also trying to control constitutional bodies and muzzle the opposition.

He called upon all those who had faith in democracy to condemn the attack.

Party leaders P. Naveen Kumar Reddy, K. Prameelamma, Polakala Mallikarjun and Nainar Srinivasulu were present.

Oct 27, 2018

