BJP to test the waters in panchayat polls

Party has gained strength after the Ramateertham row, say leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to test the waters in the panchayat elections, thanks to its significant fight in Ramateertham where Lord Rama’s idol of Sri Kodandrama’s temple was vandalised a month ago. The party, which gives utmost priority for protection of temples, has fought for the immediate arrest of the culprits who were indulged in vandalism and organised many agitations by mobilising leaders and cadres of both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

BJP leaders felt that its fight for protection of temples and public issues further strengthened the party in many villages and youngsters are keen on contesting the panchayat elections. Party senior leader Pakalapati Sanyasi Raju, who unsuccessfully contested the Vizianagaram parliament seat in 2019 elections, said the party could get renewed energy after formation of the Narendra Modi government second time at centre.

“Many schemes of the Union government are ensuring speedy development in villages. The villagers are also able to understand the importance of the schemes. It certainly helps our candidates, although the elections are being held on non-party basis,” said Mr. Sanyasi Raju.

Cheepurupalli former MLA Gadde Babu Rao, who recently joined the BJP, said that many youngsters were willing to join the race in several panchayats in Cheepurupalli constituency. “People are fed up with regional parties,” he said.

Series of meetings

BJP Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing president Reddy Pavani, party Srikakulm Parliamentary party wing president Ravi Babji and other senior leaders are holding meetings with candidates who came forward to contest the elections. The party is planning to field candidates for at least 500 seats out of 959 panchayats in Vizianagaram district. The party is expected to filed candidates in 400 places in Srikakulam district.

According to sources, the party’s plan is to have its own cadre in all villages irrespective of outcome in panchayat elections.