BJP to take up with officials supply of wood for handicrafts

Will take forward the call given by the Prime Minister to be ‘Vocal for local toys’: Somu

BJP State President Somu Veerraju on Wednesday said the party would hold talks with the Forest Department on supplying wood for handicrafts, including Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys.

Speaking to newsmen here, Mr. Veerraju said the party would take forward the call given by Prime Minister Nadendra Modi to be ‘vocal for local toys’. “I will hold discussions with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar on the issue of scarcity of the wood and status of respective species required for Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys,” he said.

Mr. Veerraju said the party men would buy handicrafts made by the artisans in Andhra Pradesh marking Gandhi Jayanthi on October 2. During his maiden visit to Kakinada after assuming charge as BJP State president, Mr. Veerraju said the State committee would be formed soon. BJP chief J.P. Nadda would soon address the State Committee.

To mark the 70th birthday of Mr. Modi, the party was preparing to donate plasma by 70 persons in East Godavari district on September 17, he said. “A 10-day schedule has been prepared to celebrate Mr. Modi’s birthday,” he added.