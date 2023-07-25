HamberMenu
BJP to stage protest over ‘diversion’ of panchayat funds in Andhra Pradesh on August 10

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy must release a White Paper on the housing scheme for which the Central government has extended financial assistance of ₹1.8 lakh per house, demands D. Purandeswari

July 25, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
BJP State president D. Purandeswari addressing media in Guntur on Tuesday.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari addressing media in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will state protests across Andhra Pradesh on August 10 as a mark of support to the ongoing agitation of the sarpanches over the Central funds meant for panchayats, party State president D. Purandeswari told the media before participating in the party’s zonal meeting here on July 25 (Tuesday).

She accused that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government of diverting the funds meant for panchayats and demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy release a White Paper on the housing scheme for which the Central government had extended financial assistance to a tune of ₹1.8 lakh per each house.

The Central government has allocated the highest number of houses to Andhra Pradesh when compared to any other State. The Central institutions have started functioning in the State in rented buildings as a temporary arrangement as the YSRCP government is yet to allocate lands for the new buildings, said Ms. Purandeswari, adding that half of the funds for all the medical colleges being constructed in the State were being released by the Central government. 

The national highways are being developed across the State with the Central government’s funds, apart from strengthening and doubling the railway network, she added. 

Ms. Purandeswari also maintained that the BJP was committed to the development of Amaravati, ‘the only capital of the State’. She alleged that the State government had failed in properly utilising the long coast and that it was not even extending proper support to the fishermen. 

“The YSRCP leaders are involved in illegal sand mining and minting money. The State government is imposing different charges on electricity bills which has become a burden to the consumers,” she said.

