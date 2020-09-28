BJP to seek action against portals circulating ‘fake news’

‘TDP and YSRCP are behind the social media campaign’

Alleging that some persons with the backing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) are circulating fake news against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through some web portals and YouTube channels, the party leaders have said that they will seek criminal action in this regard.

“Web portals such as namasteandhra.com, telugu360.com, tolivelugu.com, allegedly being run by the TDP; certain YouTube channels and WhatsApp group Mission Andhra Pradesh, said to be maintained by the TDP and the YSRCP, have launched a vicious online campaign against the BJP,” said a release by BJP State office secretary P. Srinivasa Rao on Monday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also claimed that such web portals were either controlled by the two regional parties or working in furtherance of their interests in a manner that was detrimental to the BJP.

‘Anti-party propaganda’

“These portals and social media platforms are circulating fake news against the BJP. It has also been observed that some BJP cadres have joined this anti-party propaganda machinery. We will lodge police complaints soon. Such individuals should dissociate themselves from the fake news campaign or face the consequences,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.