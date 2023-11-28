HamberMenu
BJP to protest against non-implementation of PM Awas Yojana in Andhra Pradesh

November 28, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

The opposition BJP on Tuesday threatened to launch a protracted struggle to protest against the YSRCP government’s ‘indifferent attitude’ toward construction of houses for the poor under the PM Awas Yojana.

Party District president P.V. Siva Reddy said that only 8.64 lakh houses had been completed so far, out of the 21.32 lakh houses sanctioned under the scheme by the Centre even as the deadline of March 2024 was approaching. Similarly, Prakasam district had been sanctioned 9568 houses by the Centre but only 6544 houses were under construction as of yet, he said.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the Centre was forced to withhold funds of ₹5300 crore under the scheme as the State government allegedly did not follow the guidelines issued by them for implementation of the weaker section housing scheme.

