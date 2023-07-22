BJP to organise zonal meetings in Andhra Pradesh to strengthen party from July 23

July 22, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding its zonal meetings from July 23 starting at Proddatur in Kadapa district (Rayalaseema zone) to highlight the achievements of the BJP-led NDA’s nine-year rule and failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the run up to the 2024 elections.

State party president Daggubati Purandeswari, former Chief Minister and BJP national executive committee member N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, former MP T.G. Venkatesh, BJP State vice-president C. Adinarayana Reddy and general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and other leaders will take part in these meetings.

According to a party release, coastal Andhra, Godavari and North Andhra zone meetings will be held at Guntur, Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam on July 25, 26 and 27 respectively.

These are the first zonal meetings being organised under the leadership of Ms. Purandeswari after she was appointed the State party president in the place of Somu Veerraju who was accommodated in the national executive committee. She will lend a direction to cadres on how to strengthen the party as it gears up to take on the YSR Congress Party in the general elections.