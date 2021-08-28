Andhra Pradesh

BJP to organise ‘Telugu Bhasha Varotsavalu’ from Aug. 29

The BJP is organising ‘Telugu Bhasha Varotsavalu’ starting August 29, with ‘Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam’ on the day to mark the birth anniversary of eminent writer Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy.

The party’s district committees will conduct various literary and cultural programs from August 29 to September 4 to spread awareness on the importance of protecting Telugu language and passing it on to the future generations.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju will launch the event by leading a rally in Rajahmundry, according to a press release.

It said one of the objectives of the programme was to garner support for the protests against the assault on Telugu language and culture during the YSR Congress regime.


