ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas today

August 14, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising various programmes as a part of the observance of the Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) on August 14, in response to a call given by the Central government.

The party will screen documentaries featuring the travails of the people who endured the partition, and taking out candle-light rallies in the evening in commemoration of the people who had lost their lives during that tumultuous period. BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and other senior leaders will take part in the programmes, according to an official release. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US