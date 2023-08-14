HamberMenu
BJP to observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas today

August 14, 2023 08:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is organising various programmes as a part of the observance of the Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) on August 14, in response to a call given by the Central government.

The party will screen documentaries featuring the travails of the people who endured the partition, and taking out candle-light rallies in the evening in commemoration of the people who had lost their lives during that tumultuous period. BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and other senior leaders will take part in the programmes, according to an official release. 

