BJP to nominate another person for Kadiri poll

ANANTAPUR

22 February 2021 00:25 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been allowed to nominate another person for the post of corporator from Ward no. 2 in the Kadiri municipal elections as its candidate Ramakrishna died last year after filing his nomination last year.

The Kadiri Municipal Commissioner said that the State Election Commission permitted only the BJP to nominate another person in the place of Ramakrishna if they so desired.

The SEC had issued orders providing for the replacement of candidates in case of such a situation with regard to recognised political parties. The party can nominate another candidate by 3 p.m. on February 28, according to the municipal commissioner’s notification. Other political parties, however, cannot replace their existing candidates now.

Withdrawal of nominations for the municipal elections will begin on March 2 and end at 3 p.m. on March 3, after which the final list of candidates will be announced and polling will be held wherever needed on March 10. Repolling will be held (if necessary) on March 13 and counting of votes will be on March 14.