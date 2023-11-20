BJP to make inclusive growth poll plank for Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh

November 20, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would make “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas” the poll plank for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, its leaders said during a brain-storming discussion at the party’s State Executive Committee meeting held here on November 20 (Monday).

Leading the brain-storming discussion, BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh said, “We will seek the people’s blessings for the party-led government at the Centre which has left no stone unturned to meet the needs of all sections of the society by implementing a host of welfare schemes including PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Kisan and Ujjwala Yojana to achieve an inclusive growth’‘.

He exhorted the party cadre to carry the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various issues during the ‘‘Maan Ki Baat’‘ programme to the people at the grassroots level.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the BJP would seek the people’s mandate for replicating the good governance ushered in at the national level in Andhra Pradesh by unseating the ‘‘anti-people” YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government which was “steeped in rampant corruption”. He said the party would focus on strengthening the organisational set up at the grassroots level in Andhra Pradesh.

“The BJP leaders also adopted a resolution to step up protest from December against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, alleging that the inept government was involved in several scams including the one related to liquor and natural resources including sand and silica,” said BJP State president D. Purandeswari.

Drought-hit mandals

It was unfortunate that the YSRCP government “remained indifferent” to the plight of farmers at a time when 400 mandals were drought-hit, she said, adding that four teams had been formed to visit the drought-hit areas. “The debt-ridden State government has diverted funds allocated for the local bodies by the Centre and the funds earmarked under the SC/ST Sub-Plan,” she alleged, adding that it fixed stickers to schemes implemented with the Central funds, denying due credit to the Narendra Modi government.

The meeting also adopted resolutions hailing the Modi government for ensuring passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament and launching the ₹13,000-crore PM’s Vishwakarma scheme for artisans, said BJP State unit spokesman Lanka Dinakar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.