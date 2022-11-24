BJP to hold BC Samajika Chaithanya Sabha at Eluru on Nov. 27 to highlight Central welfare schemes

November 24, 2022 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the party OBC Morcha would be organising ‘BC Samajika Chaithanya Sabha’ at Eluru on November 27 to highlight what the Modi government had done for the welfare of BCs and expose the State government’s false claims to have given an uplift to those communities.

Similar meetings would be held at three other places in the State later.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Thursday, Mr. Veerraju said OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman and a Union Minister would speak on a host of issues being confronted by BCs, mainly their treatment by successive governments as a vote bank.

He said the Scheduled Castes (SC) were also in dire straits as the government failed in implementing its promises related to their socio-economic development.

The fact that the BJP’s recent meeting in Kadapa was attended by a huge number of SCs proved that the government did little for their welfare.

PADDY PROCUREMENT

Referring to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claim to have eliminated the role of middlemen in paddy procurement, Mr. Veerraju questioned whether he was prepared to resign if it was proved that farmers continued to be exploited.

He alleged that the Kakinada port became a hub for rice smuggling by millers, and farmers were deprived of minimum support prices.

Only a few major industries were established in the State after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power and even that was only due to the policies of the Modi government. Rayalaseema and the north coastal districts remained backward as the YSRCP and TDP failed in developing them, he said.

State BJP general secretaries V. Suryanarayana Raju and B.V. Siva Narayana and OBC Morcha State president R. Gopi and BJP State media in charge Lakshmipathi Raja were present.