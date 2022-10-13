BJP thanks Prime Minister for sanctioning bridge connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The iconic cable-stayed-cum-suspension structure across the Krishna is estimated to cost nearly ₹1,083 crore, and is planned to be built in 30 months

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
October 13, 2022 21:07 IST

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning an iconic bridge connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It is a cable-stayed-cum-suspension structure across the Krishna that is estimated to cost nearly ₹1,083 crore, and has been planned to be built in 30 months.

The bridge will have the Sri Lalitha Someswara Swamy temple at Somasila in Mahabubnagar district (Telangana) on the one side and Sangameswaram temple in Kurnool on the other.

‘A first in India’

According to a tweet by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, on completion, the bridge will be the second of its kind in the world and a first in India.

It will have a glass pedestrian walkway, signature lighting, a large navigational span and gopuram- style pylons among its features. The bridge will reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by 80 km.

