BJP tears into Vijaya Sai Reddy

State BJP president Kanna Lakahminarayana on Tuesday denied the allegation by YSR Congress MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy that he was sold off to the TDP for ₹20 crore and challenged if the ruling party leader would swear by Varasiddhi Vinayaka of Kanipakam on a particular date after the lockdown is lifted.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Lakshminarayana said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy conspired to damage his personal reputation and of the BJP and his allegations were a part of that gameplan.

The BJP leader said the YSR Congress MP levelled the baseless charge that he misappropriated the funds given by his party for election campaign in 2019.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said he was targeted for talking about the corruption in the procurement of COVID-19 rapid testing kits.

He questioned why was Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy allowed to freely roam throughout the State during the lockdown, and pointed out that he (the MP) was facing prosecution for his suspected involvement in some high-profile corporate frauds.

Meanwhile, BJP A.P. Affairs co-in charge Sunil Deodhar strongly condemned the allegations made by Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, on Twitter, and demanded that he should tender an apology for mud-slinging on Mr. Lakshminarayana and Daggubati Purandeswari.