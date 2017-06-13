BJP-TDP alliance helped State achieve progress: Sujana

Stating that alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) helped a lot for overall development of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary on Tuesday said that just because of the rapport between the two parties, the long-pending Polavaram irrigation project became a reality now.

“People of Andhra Pradesh waited for many years to get benefited from the Polavaram project. The BJP-led NDA government has sanctioned the project, which is being executed by the TDP government in the State,” he said while addressing ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sammelan’ organised jointly by the East Godavari district administration and the Visakhapatnam Port Trust at the Rangaraya Medical College Auditorium here. The event was held to mark the successful completion of three years in the office by Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre and the photographs on display at an exhibition at the venue highlighted the welfare programmes launched by the Central government.

“We are fortunate enough to have a visionary Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, who is a self-made person with determination. Be it Swachh Bharat or Make in India, the initiatives taken by Mr. Modi reached out to the public, besides attracting the entire world,” he said. Highlighting the need for different political parties working together for development of the nation, Mr. Chowdary felt that there was no need of referring to the politics except during the elections time. “Let us focus on development by undertaking programmes that help improve the living conditions of the downtrodden,” he said.

‘Huge package’

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas said that the package announced by the Centre to the State was unprecedented and none of the States received such a huge package from the Centre in the last 69 years.

“This shows the special place given by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that both Central and the State governments were rendering better services to the people for the last three years.