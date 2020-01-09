BJP takes out huge pro-CAA rally in Kurnool

In a show of strength, the BJP held a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally in the city on Thursday. The rally, attended by hundreds of people, began at the municipal exhibition grounds and culminated into a public meet at the Collectorate.

The people held up placards in support of CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), while some carried the tricolour. A few BJP activists even came on horses holding the national flag.

Almost all the district leaders of the BJP were present at the rally, including the recent entrant Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy and Dr. P.V. Parthasarathi of Partha Dental, the BJP’s candidate who unsuccessfully contested the Kurnool parliamentary seat.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Reddy claimed that Opposition parties were lying to the people about CAA and NRC. The Left parties, Congress and MIM were spreading rumours in a bid to gain political advantage, he said.

He explained what CAA would be used for and said, “It (CAA) is only to give citizenship to persecuted minorities in Muslim dominated countries.”

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also took part in the rally and the public meet.