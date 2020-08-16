BJP suspends party leader for ‘illegal activities’

VIJAYAWADA

16 August 2020 23:44 IST

Gudivaka Ramanjaneyulu, who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Machilipatnam constituency on a BJP ticket, was suspended from the party for allegedly indulging in illegal activities.

In a communication, the party leadership said that State president Somu Veerraju placed Mr. Ramajaneyulu under suspension following police action against him for illegally transporting liquor.

“Such activities are detrimental to society and are not acceptable to the party. In view of his actions, which constituted a breach of party discipline, he has been suspended,” the letter said.