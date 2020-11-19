‘BJP supports remarks madeby Somu on Nandyal incident’

YSRCP, TDP resorting to vote-bank politics ahead of Tirupati LS bypoll: Vishnuvardhan

Accusing the YSRCP and the TDP for adding communal colour to the Nandyal family suicide case, BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday said that the TDP criticised the court of law for granting bail to the accused police personnel and it was nothing but ‘contempt of court’.

He dared the ruling and the lead opposition party to have an open discussion on the suicide of the family members of Shaik Abdul Salaam.

“If the TDP is so concerned about putting behind bars those out on bail, it should first seek cancellation of the bail granted to its State unit president K. Atchannaidu,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan said.

Mr. Reddy comments came after the comments made by BJP State president Somu Veerraju raked a row. “The BJP supports the statements made by Mr. Veerraju,” said Mr. Vishnuvardhan.

‘Special interest’

He asked ‘why the YSRCP was taking a special interest in the Nandyal incident and not reacting in a similar fashion to the other suicide cases’ reported from the State.

‘Want culprits punished’

“We stand for justice to Salaam’s family and want the culprits punished. But, why did the TDP and YSRCP react with undue haste in the granting of bail issue without having faith in the judiciary? Similar concerns are also expected in the cases related to the YSRCP and the TDP leaders who are out on bail,” said Mr. Vishnuvardhan.

The BJP leader further said that the TDP and the YSRCP were resorting to ‘vote-bank politics ahead of the by-elections to the Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

Dig at Naidu

Taking a dig at N. Chandrababu Naidu, Mr. Vishnuvardhan asked why the TDP president waited till November 7 or 8 to react to the Nandyal incident though it took place on November 3.

He also found fault with the YSRCP government for introducing the ‘religion column’ in the information given on grama and ward volunteers on the website.