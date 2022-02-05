BJP supports government employees’ protests on PRC issue

VIJAYAWADA

The BJP core committee which met virtually on the night of February 4 extended its support to the statewide protests by the government employees against the revised pay scales and resolved to highlight the tricky issues tossed up by the proposed formation of new districts.

The committee has also decided to focus on the roadmap laid down by the Union Budget for the development of the country over the next 25 years.

Addressing the participants, party State president Somu Veerraju said the government kept employees in the dark on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) recommendations and that it was apparently not inclined to settle the dispute amicably.

He announced the creation of a three-member committee to study the manner in which the existing districts were proposed to be split and the consequences thereof.

P.V.N. Madhav, the party’s floor leader in the Legislative Council, said the government employees’ issue needed to be sorted out urgently as a call was given for an indefinite strike from the midnight of February 6.

Members of the core committee said the injustice meted to employees should be taken to the Governor’s notice if the situation warranted.

BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, national secretary Y. Satya Kumar and MPs G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, T.G. Venkatesh, C.M. Ramesh and Y.S. Chowdary spoke about various problems being encountered by the people.

Party’s State general secretaries V. Suryanarayana Raju and B. Siva Narayana and core committee members N. Jayaraju and Relangi Sridevi and others took part in the deliberations.