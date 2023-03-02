ADVERTISEMENT

‘BJP-supported candidates will win at least three MLC seats’ 

March 02, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The ruling YSR Congress Party is using government machinery to win the elections, alleges Chandu Sambasiva Rao

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

BJP spokesman Chandu Sambasiva Rao has said that his party is supporting good candidates in the MLC elections and is sure of winning in at least three constituencies.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Sambasiva Rao alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was using the government machinery to win the elections, and exhorted the party cadres to expose any wrongdoings by approaching the Election Commission.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said State party president Somu Veerraju was campaigning in the constituencies going to the polls and the cadres should leave no stone unturned in the efforts to win the elections.

He insisted that holding elections was the responsibility of the government, which should not misuse its powers to meet political ends.

The BJP laid focus on the welfare of farmers whose well-being was crucial for the economy. The Central government was implementing 24 schemes for the farmers’ welfare. 

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government failed in delivering various promises made to the agriculture sector, he stated. 

Mr. Sambasiva Rao said the two-day Global Investors’ Summit beginning in Visakhapatnam on March 3 would not be of any help as the atmosphere for businesses was not conducive because of the policy paralysis.

