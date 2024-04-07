ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State President D. Purandeswari calls for coordination among TDP-JSP-BJP alliance partners

April 07, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State President D. Purandeswari speaking at the joint meeting of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance partners in Rajamahendravaram city on Sunday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP State president D. Purandeswari appealed to the partners of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to ignore minor issues among the alliance partners to ensure their victory in the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency, which she is representing in the 2024 general elections.

The leaders representing all three parties met here on Sunday at their maiden meeting chaired by Ms. Purandeswari to discuss the future steps for their election campaign in the constituency.

Addressing the alliance partners and their cadre, Ms. Puradeswari said: “The coordination among all alliance partners is imperative to advance towards victory. Minor challenges and problems should be ignored for better coordination at the ground level.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

TDP Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency contestant G. Butchaiah Chowdary, City contestant Adireddy Vasu and other leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US