BJP State President D. Purandeswari calls for coordination among TDP-JSP-BJP alliance partners

April 07, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State President D. Purandeswari speaking at the joint meeting of TDP-JSP-BJP alliance partners in Rajamahendravaram city on Sunday.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

BJP State president D. Purandeswari appealed to the partners of the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance to ignore minor issues among the alliance partners to ensure their victory in the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency, which she is representing in the 2024 general elections.

The leaders representing all three parties met here on Sunday at their maiden meeting chaired by Ms. Purandeswari to discuss the future steps for their election campaign in the constituency.

Addressing the alliance partners and their cadre, Ms. Puradeswari said: “The coordination among all alliance partners is imperative to advance towards victory. Minor challenges and problems should be ignored for better coordination at the ground level.”

TDP Rajamahendravaram Rural Assembly constituency contestant G. Butchaiah Chowdary, City contestant Adireddy Vasu and other leaders were present.

