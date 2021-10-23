BJP State chief seeks disqualification of YSR Congress candidate in Badvel by-poll

Somu Veerraju wanted the YSRCP candidate D. Sudha to be disqualified on the ground of violation of the MCC by Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju sought action against Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and other YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders for allegedly influencing Anganwadi teachers and village volunteers to support the ruling party candidate in the Badvel by-election.

In separate letters to Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, K. Vijayanand and Badvel Assembly constituency returning officer Ketan Garg on Saturday, Mr. Veerraju wanted the YSRCP candidate D. Sudha to be disqualified on the ground of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

He stated that Mr. Ramachandra Reddy conducted the meeting and insisted that the teachers and volunteers should vote for the YSRCP candidate.

He also pressurised the village volunteers to support YSRCP candidate and requested them to coordinate with the people to make them cast their votes for YSRCP, with an indirect warning that action would be taken against persons who did not support the ruling party. The same thing happened at Porumamilla,” Mr. Veeraju alleged.

He further said that the local police who are following the Minister are silent and have not taken any preventive measures, rather they became spectators.