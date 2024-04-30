BJP stands for ‘Babu, Jagan and Pawan’ in Andhra Pradesh, says Sharmila

April 30, 2024 02:35 am | Updated 02:35 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Describing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as an ‘adopted son’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on April 29 (Monday) said that the TDP’s alliance with BJP was open while the same was a “best-kept secret” of the YSRCP.

“In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP stands for Babu, Jagan and Pawan, who are all with the Bharatiya Janata Party which has backstabbed Andhra Pradesh by denying it the Special Category Status (SCS),” said Ms. Sharmila while addressing a public meeting during he Nyaya Yatra in Rajamahendravaram.

“My father Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy had always exposed the BJP. However, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is with the BJP. It is against the wish of my father,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila also campaigned for the Congress candidate from Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency and former APCC president Gidugu Rudraraju during a rally that passed between Polavaram and Rajamahendravaram. Ms. Sharmila also participated in a rally in Polavaram, before arriving in Rajamahendravaram.

In a public meeting with the tribal people in Polavaram, Ms. Sharmila promised that the Congress, if voted to power, would revise the Minimum Support Price (MSPs) for crops, offer ₹400 wage per day under the NREGA and loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh for farmers.

She also promised a complete Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package for the Polavaram project displaced families.

