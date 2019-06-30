BJP stages protest over arrest of ABVP leaders

Tension prevailed at the office of the Superintendent of Police here on Saturday with the agitation of BJP and ABVP activists demanding immediate withdrawal of the cases filed against ABVP activists who reportedly damaged buses of Gurajada Public School on Friday while trying to ensure 100% bandh of educational institutions.

They tried to storm into the SP’s chamber and register their protest for the release of the students’ union leaders Chandaka Sairam, Kolluri Saikumar, Bandam Rohit, Gopala Patrudu, Allu Arun Kumar and others. The police said that stone pelting on school buses was a serious crime and it would lead to many such incidents and cause injuries to students. Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari, who was not present at the time of agitation, reportedly directed the officials not to yield to political pressure since protection of schools and students was top priority for the government. Gurajada Public School Correspondent M. Swaroopa said that ABVP activists frightened with their unruly behaviour and damaged their buses and property. She reportedly told police that the management would not withdraw case filed in the police station. Other school managements which extended their moral support to Gurajada Public School and police department said that they were not aware of bandh call given by ABVP.

“It is not possible to stop classes since parents might not available at homes if kids are sent back suddenly. Moreover, there is no need for bandh since there are no major issues to draw the attention of the government,” said a chairman of school located at Thotapalem.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said that they would continue the protest till the transfer of Ms. Raja Kumari since she had exceeded her limits by arresting ABVP activists although ‘minor’ incidents were common during agitations.