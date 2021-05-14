BJP stages dharna at Kurnool checkpost

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, led by district president Polanki Ramaswamy staged a sit-in dharna at the Panchalingala check-post protesting against Telangana police stopping patients proceeding in ambulances to Hyderabad.

Terming it “inhuman” the BJP leaders hit out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for remaining silent over the issue.

They demanded YSR Congress Party take decisive measures by coordinating with the Telangana government to end this misery of the patients of all types as they had ‘Constitutional Right’ to get treated at any place in the country.

As the common capital of AP and Telangana till the year 2024, all citizens of Andhra also have the right to go to Hyderabad for treatment, they added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Sake Sailajanath told The Hindu that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan should talk to Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and ensure none is stopped from going to Hyderabad. “It is for the first time in my life, I have come across such an inhuman act. The hope of every patient is to get treated at a better hospital/with a specialist doctor and that is why in the lack of such a facility in their town, they go to other places, which is their right,” said Dr. Sailajanath.

Director of Medical Health Telangana D.H. Srinivas saying that only if you have an appointment with a hospital or doctor, you will be allowed, goes against the medical ethics, the APCC chief pointed out.