BJP speaking in two voices on Divi’s: CPI

Party calls for ‘Tuni Muttadi’ on Jan. 21 seeking bail for 36 protesters

Communist Part of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) State secretary P. Madhu on Saturday stated that the government’s denial of bail to 36 persons arrested for protesting the establishment of a unit of Divi’s Laboratories on the Kakinada coast would lead to an escalation in tension in the area.

Thirty-six people were arrested last month in connection with the December 18 protest at the proposed pharma unit site, and they are yet to get bail till date despite the claims made by the State government that all of them had been granted bail, Mr. Madhu alleged.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Mr. Madhu said: “The 36 protesters did not get bail for over 25 days. Our party is preparing for ‘Tuni Muttadi’ on January 21, condemning the denial of bail to the protesters.”

‘Dual stand’

“The BJP is taking a dual stand on the proposed pharma unit in Thondangi mandal of East Godavari district. At the Centre, the BJP is putting pressure on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to allow the project to move forward, while on the other hand, it is opposing the project at the State level,” Mr. Madhu alleged.

“The Jana Sena Party did not take part in the protests against the pharma project during TDP rule. Even Mr. Jagan who vehemently opposed the project in the run-up to the 2019 elections now seems to be heeding directions from the BJP at the Centre,” Mr. Madhu said.

“The BJP-JSP’s idea is to mislead people including those who are going to be affected by the project. We will intensify the protests until the project is dropped,” Mr. Madhu said.