BJP sought YSRCP support in Presidential election, says Union Minister

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

July 12, 2022 08:06 IST

Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has clarified that the Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the support of YSR Congress Party in the Presidential election.

Mr. Shekhawat told reporters in New Delhi on Monday that the BJP had sought the support of NDA allies and also the YSRCP in the elections to the elect a new President . The BJP had nominated former Governor Draupadi Murmu .

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Union Minister also condemned the remarks of BJP leader Y. Satya Kumar over the issue and said that it was the BJP which sought the support of YSRCP.