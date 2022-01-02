BJP slams State government on collection of garbage tax

‘People are vehemently opposing the decision’

Former MLA and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju criticised the State government for levying charges for garbage collection. Coming down heavily on the State government for its failure to implement total prohibition, he criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for fixing the sale price of liquor at 10 times higher than the price at which it is being procured.

He also criticised the government for collecting tax even on garbage as was never done in the past.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that the public were opposing the government’s decision to collect tax for picking up garbage from their homes. He said that many have taken to social media to express their displeasure on the government over the issue.

He wanted the local MLAs and the Ministers to apprise the Chief Minister about the response of the people on the garbage tax. The BJP leader said that Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana was neither able to speak to Mr. Jagan nor take any action on the issue.