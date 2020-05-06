BJP slams A.P. govt. for resuming sale of liquor

BJP State secretary S. Kasi Viswanatha Raju on Wednesday criticised the State government for its decision to reopen liquor shops across the State.

“Instead of using the opportunity provided by the COVID-19 lockdown to lead people towards deaddiction, the YSRCP Government resorted to selling liquor at unusually high prices by throwing caution to the winds,” Mr. Raju said.

“Opening the liquor shops has become a mere revenue-earning source on the lines of private operators hiking bus fares during holiday season or petty traders jacking up prices during festivals, showing the government’s irresponsibility and lack of experience,” he said at a press conference here. The money given with one hand in the ‘Amma Vodi’ enrollment promotion programme was taken away with the other by selling liquor at exorbitant prices, he said.

Though the Union Government allowed the sale of liquor, physical distancing by deploying sufficient police personnel should have been ensured, Mr. Raju said.

Feeding the poor

Mr. Raju said that the BJP and O. Naresh Kumar of Symbiosis Technologies distributed 2.84 lakh food packets during the lockdown to workers, sanitation staff, medical and police personnel as well as underprivileged people, for 19 days across the city from Pendurti to Tagarapuvalasa. Around 1,700 lunches were provided for 19 days at 10 centres set up for migrant workers by the GVMC.

He said that 30,000 Tulsi plants with medicinal values were distributed among the middle and upper middle class citizens at the rate of 5000 in the first round in six Assembly constituencies.

Quoting WHO reports, Mr. Naresh Kumar said that consumption of liquor would lower immunity. “Sudden consumption of excessive liquor after a prolonged ‘dry spell’ could lead to serious health problems and even death. Besides, the social and economic costs and increase in crime and domestic violence should also be considered,” he said, making a case for immediate prohibition.

BJP city president Medapati Ravindra said the ‘Spandana’ website of the State Government meant for migrant workers was not functioning properly and said that the chinks should be ironed out immediately. He took strong exception to the deployment of teachers to regulate crowds at liquor shops.